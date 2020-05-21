Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
ALDI Coupons »

6-Piece Crofton Glass Bowl Set w/ Snapping Lids!

$8.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/26/20
ALDI Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Aldi is offering this 6-Piece Crofton Glass Bowl Set w/ Snapping Lids for only $8.99 in-stores.

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Includes 3 bowls and 3 lids
  • Freezer safe, dishwasher safe and oven safe up to 650 °F
  • Includes a black dry erase marker and eraser
  • BPA free
  • Square or Round

Related to this item:

aldi kitchen Kitchenware Storage & Organization Glassware Kitchen & Dining Crofton Bowl Set
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Macy's
Macy's
Pyrex 6-Piece Rectangular Storage Set
$14.39 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
OXO All-Purpose 1.2-Qt. Dispenser
$11.99 $25.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
OXO GreenSaver 5-Qt. Produce Keeper
$15.99 $33.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Dish Drying Rack, F-color 2 Tier Large Stainless Steel Dish Rack for Kitchen Countertop Organizer, Anti Rust Dish Drainer Shelf with Drain Board, Utensil Holder, Black
$33.99 $59.99
Amazon
Amazon
Sparkling Gold Disposable Cups. 9 Oz Clear Plastic Cups (Set of 100) with Shiny Gold Trim (100 Pack - 9 Oz Cups, Sparkling Gold Rim Clear Cups)
$9.60 $20.00
Amazon
Amazon
BSTY Electric Pressure Cooker with 13-in-1 Cooking Functions, Programmable 8Qt Slow Cooker with Stainless Steel Inner Pot, Clean Easily, Sterilize, Time Preset, Heat Preservation Pressure Cookers
$52.99 $105.99
Amazon
Amazon
HadinEEon Milk Frother, Electric Milk Frother & Steamer for Making Latte, Cappuccino, Hot Chocolate, Automatic Cold Hot Milk Frother & Warmer (4.4 Oz/10.1 Oz), Coffee Frother Milk Heater, 120V
$36.83 $69.99
Amazon
Amazon
FRUITEAM 6pcs Cookware Set Ceramic Nonstick Soup Pot/Sauce Pan/Frying Pans Set, Copper Aluminum Pan with Lid, Induction Gas Compatible, Black
$42.06 $59.99
Macy's
Macy's
OXO Conical Burr Coffee Grinder (Ships Free)
$55.99 $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
COSORI Electric Kettle(BPA-Free),1.7L Cordless Glass Boiler Hot Water & Tea Heater with LED Indicator Light
$31.99 $39.99
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 60% Off The Cellar Dinnerware
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer
$13.99 $29.99
ALDI
ALDI
16-Piece Crofton Food Storage Set (In-Store)
$5.99
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Osaka French Press Coffee and Tea Maker - Patent-Pending, Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Mesh Filter with Over-Extraction Prevention & Thermal Shock Proof Glass, Large 8 Cup (1 Liter,34oz) (Black)
$11.05 $18.99
Amazon
Amazon
BLACK+DECKER Countertop Convection Toaster Oven, Silver, CTO6335S
$79.67 $89.99
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Godinger Seville Spirits Decanter | Nordstrom
$45.90 $69.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Air Fryer Toaster Oven Aobosi Rotisserie Air Fryer Oven Convection Oven Countertop Air-Fry Oven Multi-Function 6-in-1 Toast/Bake/Broil/Airfry/Dehydrate/Reheat|23Qt XL Large Capacity|Recipe|1700W
$169.99
Amazon
Amazon
4 Slice Toaster, Retro Bagel Toaster Toaster with 7 Bread Shade Settings, 4 Extra Wide Slots, Defrost/Bagel/Cancel Function, Removable Crumb Tray, Stainless Steel Toaster By Yabano, Yellow
$39.99
Amazon
Amazon
Cuisinart CPT-180P1 Metal Classic 4-Slice Toaster, Brushed Stainless
$59.00 $69.95
shopDisney
shopDisney
Tinker Bell Animation Mug
$9.98 $14.99
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Amazon
Amazon
19-Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Set With Wooden Block | German Stainless Steel Cutlery
$69.69 $99.99