ALDI is offering their 2-Pack Crofton Divided Glass Food Storage for only $9.99 in-store!



Find your nearest store here.



Details:

2-Pack of 32-oz containers or 19-oz + 46-oz



Stain and odor resistant



Divided section for food separation



Airtight, leak-proof seal and secure latches



Colors: Light Blue, Green, Dark Blue or Pink

See other ALDI weekly in-store finds here.