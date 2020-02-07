Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pk Crofton Divided Glass Food Storage (In-Store)

$9.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 02/11/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering their 2-Pack Crofton Divided Glass Food Storage for only $9.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • 2-Pack of 32-oz containers or 19-oz + 46-oz
  • Stain and odor resistant
  • Divided section for food separation
  • Airtight, leak-proof seal and secure latches
  • Colors: Light Blue, Green, Dark Blue or Pink

See other ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

Comments (1)

candlelight
candlelight (L1)
Feb 07, 2020
great
Reply
