JCPenney is offering the 12-Piece Cuisinart Pro Collection Knife Set for only $19.99 when you use code CHEERFUL (extra 30% off) at checkout and submit the $20 mail-in rebate with free in-store pickup or with free shipping on orders over $75.



Included:

Steak Knives



Santoku(s)



Knife(ves)



Paring Knife, Shears



Sharpening Steel



Chefs Knife



Utility Knives



Slicing Knife



Block

Product Details:

Knife Blade Type: Stamped



Cutlery Pieces: 12 Steak Knife



Base Material: 100% Wood



Handle Material: Plastic



Care: Hand Wash