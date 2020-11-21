Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
12-Piece Cuisinart Pro Collection Knife Set
$39.99 $120.00
1h ago
($19.99 after rebate)
Expires : 11/28/20
JCPenney is offering the 12-Piece Cuisinart Pro Collection Knife Set for only $19.99 when you use code CHEERFUL (extra 30% off) at checkout and submit the $20 mail-in rebate with free in-store pickup or with free shipping on orders over $75.

Included:
  • Steak Knives
  • Santoku(s)
  • Knife(ves)
  • Paring Knife, Shears
  • Sharpening Steel
  • Chefs Knife
  • Utility Knives
  • Slicing Knife
  • Block

Product Details:
  • Knife Blade Type: Stamped
  • Cutlery Pieces: 12 Steak Knife
  • Base Material: 100% Wood
  • Handle Material: Plastic
  • Care: Hand Wash

kitchen Cuisinart JCPenney knives cooking kitchen knives cutlery set Kitchen Tools & Gadgets
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
35m ago
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
3h ago
