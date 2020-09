Costco is offering this 5-Piece Cuisinart German Stainless Steel Knife Set for $29.99 with free shipping!



Features:

German stainless steel



Precision cutting edges



Multi-colored, soft-grip handles



Finely balanced design for easy handling



Each knife comes with a protective blade guard for safety and storage

5-Piece Set Includes:

1 - 8” chef knife



1 - 8” slicing knife



1 - 6” santoku knife



1 - 6” serrated knife



1 - 3.5” paring knife