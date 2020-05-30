Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
36% OFF | Cuisinart Classic Stainless 1-Qt. Saucepan with Lid
$22.28 $35.00
22 days ago
Expires : 11/22/20
About this Deal

The lowest price! Amazon is offering Cuisinart Classic Stainless 1-Qt. Saucepan with Lid for $16.41 (Reg. $35.00) with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.

Details:
18/10 stainless steel surrounds an aluminum core for efficient heat distributionCool Grip handles are solid stainless steel riveted stick handles that stay cool on the stove topRim is smoothly tapered to eliminate drips and spills while pouring; tight-fitting stainless cover seals in moistureOven safe to 550 degrees F; cooks on stove top, in oven or under broiler; freezer safe for easy storage

amazon kitchen cookware Cuisinart Sale Kitchen & Dining Stainless Steel Cookware Cuisinart Saucepan
What's the matter?

