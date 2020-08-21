Head over to Macy's and get this Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold 5.5-Qt. Multi-Purpose Pot with Cover for only $23.99, originally $79.99. Shipping is free on purchase over $25.



Features:

Aluminum-encapsulated base heats quickly and evenly

Solid stainless steel riveted handles stay cool

Tapered rims help eliminate drips and spills when pouring

Tight-fitting glass lid helps seal in moisture

Oven safe up to 400°; lid safe up to 350°