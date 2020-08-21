Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
Cuisinart 5.5-Qt. Multi-Purpose Pot w/ Cover
$23.99 $79.99
Jul 17, 2020
Expires : 08/20/20
About this Deal

Head over to Macy's and get this Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold 5.5-Qt. Multi-Purpose Pot with Cover for only $23.99, originally $79.99. Shipping is free on purchase over $25.

Features:
Aluminum-encapsulated base heats quickly and evenly
Solid stainless steel riveted handles stay cool
Tapered rims help eliminate drips and spills when pouring
Tight-fitting glass lid helps seal in moisture
Oven safe up to 400°; lid safe up to 350°

🏷 Deal Tags

macy's kitchen Kitchenware cookware Cuisinart Pots & Pans Cuisinart Multi-Purpose Pot
💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
francheska05
francheska05 (L1)
Aug 21, 2020
Updated price and description
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 17, 2020
updated
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 21, 2020
Back again
Likes Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
Mar 17, 2020
Now $19.99
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Feb 02, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
