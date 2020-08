Belk has this Dash Compact Air Fryer (5 Colors) for only $35.00 with free shipping on $49+ orders.



Product Details:

3-piece set



dimensions: 11.4-in. H x 8.1-in. W x 10.2-in. D



Recipe guide included



30-minute timer shuts off automatically



Easy to read temperature dial and timer



Non-stick basket



Dishwasher safe



Received 4+ stars from over 95 reviews!