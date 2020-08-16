Free shipping at $49+



Compact and easy to use, this waffle maker is perfect for quick, healthy snacks. From chocolate waffles to hash browns, there's something for the whole family. The clever compact design fits on any counter top and stores away without any hassle. Just plug it in and when the blue light turns off, you're ready to go!



5-in. x 2.8-in. x 6-in.

120v

350 watts

1-year manufacturer warranty

Glazed finish