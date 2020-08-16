Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Dash Mini Waffle Maker (2 Colors)
$9.99 $19.99
18 days ago
Expires : 10/25/20
About this Deal

Free shipping at $49+

Compact and easy to use, this waffle maker is perfect for quick, healthy snacks. From chocolate waffles to hash browns, there's something for the whole family. The clever compact design fits on any counter top and stores away without any hassle. Just plug it in and when the blue light turns off, you're ready to go!

5-in. x 2.8-in. x 6-in.
120v
350 watts
1-year manufacturer warranty
Glazed finish

3  Comments

daviastewart8
18 days ago
Updated
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
18 days ago
Updated
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Aug 16, 2020
Now $10.00
Likes Reply
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Jul 29, 2020
great deal
Likes Reply
