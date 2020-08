Price Drop! (Was $59.99) Wayfair has this Davidson Kitchen Over Cabinet Door Organizer for $52.99 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Dimensions: 74'' H x 17.7'' W x 5.1'' D



Weight: 12.15 lb.



Recommended Door Thickness: 1.75"



Number of Shelves: 8



Tool Free Assembly



Received 4+ stars out of 320+ reviews