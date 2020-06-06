Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
16-Pc Godinger Dublin Crystal Trifle Tasting Set

$13.99 $40.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
Macy's
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Macy's has this 16-Pc Godinger Dublin Crystal Trifle Tasting Set for only $13.99 with free shipping on orders over $25 or when you purchase any beauty item.

Product Description:
  • Includes 8 each: bowl and teaspoon
  • Bowl dimensions: 2.85"H x 3.15" Dia.
  • Perfect for brunch or dinner entertaining
  • Crystal
  • Hand wash
  • Received 4+ stars from over 120 reviews!

Compare to $23.99 at Belk.

macy's home kitchen Kitchenware Sale serveware kitchen appliances Glass bowl set
Comments (5)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 06, 2020
Updated
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 02, 2018
Price Drop
Reply
DealZToday
DealZToday (L2)
Oct 25, 2018
great deal
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Oct 10, 2018
Back Again
Reply
ywjmary
ywjmary (L1)
Aug 02, 2018
nice
Reply
