Bed Bath & Beyond has this 4-Pack Egglettes Hard Boiled Egg Pods for only $2.99 with free shipping on $39+ orders.



Product Details:

Thermodynamic design allows eggs to cook just like in the shell



Just crack egg in to the silicone pod, boil, and pop out to enjoy



Heat-resistant



Set of 4



BPA-free



Silicone



Dishwasher safe