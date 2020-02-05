This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
EKO 47L Motion Sensor Trash Can
$39.99
$49.99
+ $9.99 Shipping
Expires: 03/02/20
About this Deal
|Costco is offering this EKO 47L Motion Sensor Trash Can for only $39.99 plus $9.99 for shipping. Limit 5 per member.
Details:
Related to this item:home kitchen Home Improvement Costco motion sensor Household Essentials trash can Garbage Cans
What's the matter?