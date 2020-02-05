Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
EKO 47L Motion Sensor Trash Can

$39.99 $49.99
+ $9.99 Shipping
Expires: 03/02/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this EKO 47L Motion Sensor Trash Can for only $39.99 plus $9.99 for shipping. Limit 5 per member.

Details:
  • Fingerprint resistant stainless-steel finish
  • Intelligent motion sensor lid
  • Soft close design provides a quiet, gentle closing
  • Built in deodorizer holder helps prevent unwanted odors
  • Dimensions: 12.8" D X 18.7" W X 27.7" H

Comments (2)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 05, 2020
Back Again
Reply
charisma00777
charisma00777 (L2)
Aug 07, 2019
Built in deodorizer is pretty unique.
Reply
