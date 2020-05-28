Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Electric Mac N Cheese Maker

$12.00 $49.07
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/23/20
About this Deal

Hollar is offering this Electric Mac N Cheese Maker for only $12.00 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Details:
  • Features:
    • Built in hot plate
    • Ingredient slot
    • Strainer
    • Handle
    • Stir handle
    • Stirrer
  • Plugs into any standard wall outlet
  • Measures 8.9" L x 8.05" W x 8.8" H

