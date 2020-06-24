This deal is expired!
2-Pack Ember Temperature Controlled Mug
$129.99
$199.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 09/01/20
About this Deal
|Designed for home or office, the Ember mugs and their companion smartphone app allow you to set your precise drinking temperature for hot beverages, track caffeine consumption, save presets for your favorite drinks, customize the LED color and more. Ember maintains your chosen temperature for approximately 1 hour, so your warm beverage stays perfect from the first sip to the last drop.
