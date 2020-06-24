Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pack Ember Temperature Controlled Mug

$129.99 $199.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 09/01/20
Designed for home or office, the Ember mugs and their companion smartphone app allow you to set your precise drinking temperature for hot beverages, track caffeine consumption, save presets for your favorite drinks, customize the LED color and more. Ember maintains your chosen temperature for approximately 1 hour, so your warm beverage stays perfect from the first sip to the last drop.

Comments (4)

BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
3 days ago
update, today only $129.99
Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
3 days ago
UTC-5)‎ 12:04 AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Reply
neondragon199
neondragon199 (L2)
19 days ago
Updated price
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 24, 2020
Back again
Reply
