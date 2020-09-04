Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Best Buy Coupons

Best Buy

Today Only! Emerald 2.1-Qt Air Fryer
$19.99 $39.99
Sep 04, 2020
Expires : 09/05/20
18  Likes 17  Comments
68
See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Best Buy is offering this Emerald 2.1-Qt Air Fryer for only $19.99 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Details:
  • 2.1-quart capacity
  • Adjustable thermostat
  • Learn to make a variety of delicious dishes
  • 1000W of power
  • Received 4+ stars from over 250 reviews

Compare to $45.99 at Macy's.

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping Appliances kitchen Kitchenware air fryer fryer Best Buy Small Kitchen Appliances
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 14  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Sep 04, 2020
Admin,I'm not sure who made the first upate.
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Sep 04, 2020
Per our system records, pgarcia2484 updated this deal first.
Likes Reply
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
Sep 05, 2020
Can you please provide the update time. Thank you.
Likes Reply
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
Sep 04, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 21, 2020
Admin, I updated this listing at the $19.99 price. Is there a reason my name is no longer on here?
Likes Reply
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
Jul 21, 2020
Other MM just updated this deal with new information (the expiration date) :)
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 21, 2020
The other MM has the update listed as "Now $19.99" I thought it was dated and priced. I'm not sure what happened.
Likes Reply
ninajung
ninajung (L4)
Jul 22, 2020
Sorry that I got confused! He changed product details about review, not the expiration date.
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jul 22, 2020
I don't believe that is a valid update to add product reviews. I have had this happen before.
Likes Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
Jul 21, 2020
Now $19.99
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Mar 27, 2020
Back again!
Likes Reply
WrongInformation
WrongInformation (L1)
Dec 27, 2019
WRONG. There isn't one at that price now
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Dec 29, 2019
Yeah, seems like this offer has expired.
Likes Reply
RanaMansoor
RanaMansoor (L1)
Dec 09, 2019
Thanks !
Likes Reply
see more comments 11
Best Buy See All arrow
Best Buy
Best Buy
$25 & Under Electronics & Toys
SALE
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Up to 40% Off Clearance & Open Box Outlet Event
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
Best Buy
Best Buy
Big-Screen TV Savings
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Insignia 32" Class LED HD TV
$84.99 $149.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Chromecast with Google TV 4K Snow GA01919-US
$49.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Video Games for PS4 or Xbox One
$5.99 $29.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Free iPhone SE (2nd Gen) w/ New Verizon Line
Freebie
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
50% Off or More Clearance Electronics & More - Best Buy
SALE
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
5-Qt Insignia Digital Air Fryer + Ships Free
$49.99 $119.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus 10.3" Tablet 32GB Platinum Gray ZA5T0263US
$149.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Amazon
Amazon
Sedhoom 6-in-1 Mandoline Slicer
$11.26 $18.77
Walmart
Walmart
Crock-Pot 2-Qt Round Manual Slow Cooker
$9.96 $22.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
16-Pc. Tools of The Trade Food Storage Container Set
$33.74 $124.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
Open-Box Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer
$67.15 $79.00
Walmart
Walmart
Lodge 10.25" Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
$14.88 $26.75
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Wayfair
Wayfair
Davidson Kitchen Over Cabinet Door Organizer (F/S)
$50.99 $139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Newegg
Newegg
Rosewill 1800W Induction Cooker Cooktop
$39.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
12-Oz. Stainless Steel Food Jar w/ Screw Top
$4.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Tramontina Polished Aluminum 16" Roasting Pan
$29.98
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Woot
Woot
Jim Beam JB0168 Double Sided Cast Iron Griddle
$19.99 $49.99
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Foodi® 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone™ Technology
$149.99 $223.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow