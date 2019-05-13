Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Emerald 3.2L Digital Air Fryer + Ships Free

$39.99 $99.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/14/20
About this Deal

Today only, Best Buy is offering this Emerald 3.2L Digital Air Fryer for only $39.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • 3.2-liter oil capacity
  • Nonstick coating allows easy food release
  • Digital controls with display
  • Built-in 60-minute timer
  • Removable basket and pan
  • Received 4+ stars from over 270 reviews!

Compare to $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Comments (7)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 13, 2019
Omg why can't I get things like these in Jamaica.... do I really have to catch a plane for this item I love it and I need it I got to have it.. Thank you
Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
May 12, 2019
Now $39.99
Reply
deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Apr 29, 2019
price change
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Apr 25, 2019
updated 4/25
Reply
deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Apr 25, 2019
don't want to take credit for your update but you may want to change the expiry date, it says it expires on 04/25. :)
Reply
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
Apr 25, 2019
thanks darth :)
Reply
Poniyabi
Poniyabi (L1)
Aug 09, 2018
interesting one
Reply
