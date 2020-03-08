Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Emerald - 5.2L Digital Air Fryer - Black

$49.99 $109.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/08/20
Best Buy Coupons See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Best Buy is offering this Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer for only $49.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • 5.2L capacity
  • Nonstick coating allows easy food release
  • Digital controls with display
  • Heat preservation function
  • Built-in 60-minute timer
  • Removable basket and pan
  • Received 4.8 stars from over 80 reviews

Comments (1)

newguy
newguy (L5)
Mar 08, 2020
Now $82.99
Reply
