Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

15-Piece Farberware Cookware Set (6 Colors)
$49.99 $119.99
Sep 03, 2020
Expires : 09/07/20
About this Deal

Take $10 off when you spend $25 or more in store & online with code LABORDAY
*FREE shipping with $75 purchase or FREE store pickup

Details:
  • Available in 6 colors
  • 15-pieces included
  • Constructed from heavy-duty aluminum
  • DiamondMax nonstick interiors perform 3x's better
  • Oven safe to 350°F and dishwasher safe
  • Received 4+ stars from over 170 reviews!

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prettymom40
prettymom40 (L4)
Dec 19, 2019
$59.49 - $20 Rebate = $39.49 for Non cardholders
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 19, 2019
forgot 15% Coupon
Likes Reply
prettymom40
prettymom40 (L4)
Dec 20, 2019
That was with the %15 off. No matter deal is over now
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Dec 18, 2019
Price Drop
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 10, 2019
Price drop and new code and rebate form added
Likes Reply
see more comments 2
