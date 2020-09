Home Depot is offering this Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet w/ Sensor (2 Colors) for only $99.00 with free shipping.



Details:

Hands-free motion sensor with auto-off functionality



Single-hole or 3-hole installation options



1.8 GPM max at 60 PSI



2-spray settings



Smart latch retraction



Retractable pulldown hose with lock and auto-off feature



Received 4+ stars from over 3,795 reviews!