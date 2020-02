IKEA is offering this FREKVENS 3-Piece Eating Set for only $17.99 in-store.



Find your nearest store here.



Details:

Eating set is durable



Easy to clean



Takes up little space



Includes:

1 bowl (height 2⅛", dia. 5½")

1 plate (height ¾", dia. 9⅔")

1 cup (height 3⅞", dia. 3½")

1 spoon (length 5¾")