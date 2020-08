Macy's has this Lenox French Perle Groove Bowl (3 Colors) for just $6.99 with code EVENT at checkout! Get free shipping on orders $25+ or free in-store pickup where available.



Product Details:

Available in 2 colors



Holds 24-oz.



Stoneware



Microwave and dishwasher safe



Dimensions: 6.5"D



Received 4+ stars out of 55+ reviews

Other Notable Lenox Dinnerware on Sale

Lenox French Perle Groove Dessert Plate (5 Colors) for $6.99 (reg. $18.00)