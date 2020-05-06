Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Sams Club Coupons »

16-Piece Glasslock Glass Food Storage Set

$19.98 $49.98
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/09/20
Sams Club Coupons See Deal
Up to 6.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Sam's Club is offering this 16-Piece Glasslock Glass Food Storage Set for only $19.98 with free shipping for Plus members.

Details:
  • All-natural glass containers with 99.99 % airtight and leakproof lids
  • Safe to use in freezer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and oven
  • Containers can be nested to save space
  • Made of shatter-resistant and tempered glass
  • Won't absorb odors and stains
  • Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews

Related to this item:

kitchen Kitchenware cookware Food Storage Sams Club Storage & Organization Glassware Glasslock
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
May 06, 2020
I have this set and use it often. Great for leftovers.
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 05, 2020
Price drop
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
Pizza Dough Cutter Bread Scraper, Stainless Steel Dough Divider Kitchen Tool Dough Scraper Bread Making Bench Scraper
Amazon
$3.99 $4.99
Home Depot
Cuisinart Electric Wine Opener 16 Unit Display-CWO-25HD16
Home Depot
$19.99 $34.99
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Kohl's
Crock-Pot Express 6-Qt Pressure Cooker
Kohl's
$42.49 $119.99
Up to 1.8% Cashback
Amazon
Joseph Joseph 85134 Surface Sink Caddy Stainless Steel Sponge Holder Organizer Tidy Drains Water for Kitchen, Large, Silver
Amazon
$14.99 $20.00
Best Buy
ChefMan Belgian Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker
Best Buy
$19.99 $29.99
Cashback Available
Home Depot
Gotham Steel 4 Qt. (3.8 L) Non-Stick Ti-Cerama Air Fryer-2048
Home Depot
$71.99 $89.99
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Home Depot
GRANITESTONE 72 Sq. In. Classic Blue Ultra-Durable Non-Stick Diamond Infused Low Fat Grill-7195
Home Depot
$23.99 $29.99
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Amazon
Save 30% On 8 Piece German Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Oak Wooden Block
Amazon
$34.99 $49.99 Free Shipping
Home Depot
Honey-Can-Do 3-Piece 550ml, 1100ml and 1700ml Square Glass Storage Jar Set with Rose Gold with Twist Lids-KCH-06479
Home Depot
$18.82 $23.53
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Woot
Gotham Steel Hammered 10 Piece Cookware Set
Woot
$111.99 $149.99
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Costco
Jura Z6 Automatic Coffee Machine - Aluminum Silver
Costco
$2,499.9 2,999.99
Amazon
Ninja Air Fryer That Cooks, Crisps and Dehydrates, with 4 Quart Capacity, and a High Gloss Finish
Amazon
$119.99 $129.99
Home & Cook
Up to 80% Off Summer Clearance Event
Home & Cook
Sale
Amazon
Carlisle Café Standard Cafeteria / Food Tray
Amazon
$1.99 $6.00
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens 10 Piece Bloody Mary Set
Walmart
$19.99 $32.88
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Costco
Trinity 48” Bamboo Kitchen Cart with Drawers
Costco
$329.99 $399.99
Costco
Corona Ice Chest Cooler Bundle (Ship Free)
Costco
$149.99 $199.99 Free Shipping
Macy's
Bella 5-Qt. Programmable Slow Cooker + F/S
Macy's
$26.99 $44.99 Free Shipping
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Amazon
Chef Gear Roasted Coffee Anti-Fatigue Comfort Memory Foam Chef, 18"x30" Gelness Kitchen Mat, 18x30
Amazon
$14.96 $34.99
Walmart
Tramontina Gourmet 4-Piece 8-Quart Covered Multi-Cooker
Walmart
$69.90 $139.95 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
Lodge 10.5" Cast Iron Square Grill Pan
Amazon
$19.90 $44.30