Sam's Club is offering this 16-Piece Glasslock Glass Food Storage Set for only $19.98 with free shipping for Plus members.



Details:

All-natural glass containers with 99.99 % airtight and leakproof lids



Safe to use in freezer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and oven



Containers can be nested to save space



Made of shatter-resistant and tempered glass



Won't absorb odors and stains



Received 4+ stars from over 30 reviews