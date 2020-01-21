Costco is offering this Gourmia 6-Qt Stainless Steel Digital Air Fryer for only $59.99 plus $4.99 for shipping.



Details:

Deliciously fries chicken, meat, fish and sides oil-free



Chef-at-a-Touch Controls for perfect time and temperature settings



Makes foods crispy outside and moist & tender inside



Non-stick basket & crisper tray removes easily for quick cleaning



Received 4+ stars from over 1,525 reviews

Compare to $119.99 at Kohl's.