Best Buy is offering this Gourmia 6-Quart Pressure Cooker for only $79.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Seals in steam to cook food quickly while preserving nutrients



Provides ample room for ingredients



Keep-warm function allows you to prepare food in advance



Timer helps you keep track of cook times



Received 4+ stars from over 435 reviews!

Compare to $79.99 at Kohl's.