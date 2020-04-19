Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Electric Percolator Coffee Maker
$21.00 $35.00
Apr 19, 2020
Expires : 04/27/20
For a limited time, Amazon is offering Hamilton Beach 12 Cup Electric Percolator Coffee Maker on sale for $21.00, originally $35.00. Shipping is free on $25+

Features:
  • Hot Flavorful Coffee Fast; Detachable Cord
  • Gentle Keep Warm Heater; Coffee/Water-Level Viewing Window
  • Cool-Touch Handle; Twist-Off Lid Locks in Place
  • No-Drip Spout; Stainless Steel Permanent Filter Basket
  • Ready-to-Serve Light Indicator; Refer User Manual below for better results

