Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
JCPenney Coupons »

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Stand Mixer

$19.12 $75.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/03/20
JCPenney Coupons See Deal
Up to 6.0% Cashback

About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Stand Mixer for only $19.12 when you use code COMM19 (up to extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $99.

Details:
  • Use as a stand or hand mixer
  • 290 watts peak power makes mixing easy
  • 4-quart stainless steel bowl
  • 6 speeds includes special slow first to prevent splattering
  • Received 4+ stars from over 30+ reviews

Compare to $44.99 at Home Depot and at Walmart.

Related to this item:

Appliances kitchen Kitchenware JCPenney Hamilton Beach kitchen appliances Stand Mixer Hand Mixer
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Macy's
Pyrex 12-Piece Storage Set
Macy's
$22.39 $47.99
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Corelle
$10 Off $50 Purchase Sitewide | Corelle
Corelle
$10 Off
Cashback Available
Corelle
Corelle C L E A R A N C E Starting At $3.00 + $10 Off $50
Corelle
$3.00
Cashback Available
Costco
200-Ct Kirkland Signature Flex-Tech 13-Gallon Scented Kitchen Trash Bags
Costco
$10.99 $16.49
Amazon
EasyLunchboxes 4-Compartment Snack Box Food Containers, Set of 4, Classic
Amazon
$10.99 $12.99
Macy's
Bella 14582 Triple Slow Cooker
Macy's
$19.96 $59.99
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Sams Club
Member's Mark Ultra Premium Soft and Strong Bath Tissue, 2-Ply Large Roll Toilet Paper (235 Sheets, 45 Rolls) - Sam's Club
Sams Club
$19.98
Up to 6.0% Cashback
Macy's
Cuisinart Advantage 12-Pc. Cutlery Set
Macy's
$31.19 $65.00
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Macy's
MegaChef 8-in-1 Multi-Use Slicer Dicer and Chopper with Interchangeable Blades, Vegetable and Fruit Peeler and Soft Slicer
Macy's
$19.19 $32.00
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Classic Belly 10 Piece Ceramic Non-stick and Cast Iron Cookware Set, Ocean Teal / Mint
Walmart
$99.00 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Walmart
12-Piece The Pioneer Woman Rose Shadow Dinnerware Set
Walmart
$49.97 Free Shipping
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Best Buy
Kalorik 7-Egg Cooker Stainless-Steel/Black
Best Buy
$14.99 $39.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Bella - 9.5-Qt. 3-Tier Food Steamer - Black/Clear
Best Buy
$14.99 $29.99
Cashback Available
Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection Citrus Cutting Board
Macy's
$24.79 $52.99
Up to 2.0% Cashback
Amazon
Premium Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids (Set of 5)
Amazon
$24.29 $29.99
Walmart
Great Value Ultra Strong Paper Towels, Split Sheets, 12 Double Rolls
Walmart
$14.97
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
Waterproof Meat Thermometer Instant Read for Cooking, Food Thermometer
Amazon
9.98 AR $14.98
Amazon
30% Off Meat Thermometer, Large LCD, Easy to Read and Use
Amazon
$9.98 AR $11.98 Free Shipping
Amazon
30% OFF Digital Timer for Kids, Teachers, Cooking, Kitchen and Classroom
Amazon
$5.98 AR $8.98
eBay
Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer (10-Cup) with Cookbook Bundle
eBay
$199.95 $251.93
eBay
1.3L 220V Portable Mini 200W 2 Layer Rice Cooker Food Steamer Pot Keep
eBay
$20.62 $21.71