JCPenney is offering this Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Stand Mixer for only $19.12 when you use code COMM19 (up to extra 30% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders over $99.



Details:

Use as a stand or hand mixer



290 watts peak power makes mixing easy



4-quart stainless steel bowl



6 speeds includes special slow first to prevent splattering



Received 4+ stars from over 30+ reviews

Compare to $44.99 at Home Depot and at Walmart.