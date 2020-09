Target is offering Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer - Dark Gray for only $24.99 with free 2-day shipping on $35 orders !



Features countdown timer with audible beep for convenience

Comes with quick and easy recipes to whip up a variety of sandwiches

Easy cleanup - all removable parts are safe to put in the dishwasher

Just choose your bread and layer on the fixings like egg, cheese, precooked meat or other ingredients you desire

It comes with a 1 year limited warranty

It measures 5.8 inches (H) x 5.3 inches (W) x 7.5 inches (D)