Hisense 20-cu Ft Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker + F/S

$999.00 $2399.00
($949.00 after rebate)
+ Free Shipping
About this Deal

Lowe's is having this Hisense 20-cu Ft 4-Door Counter-depth French Door Refrigerator w/ Ice Maker for $945.00 after $50 mail-in rebate. Plus shipping is free!

Details:
  • The fingerprint-Resistant stainless-look finish gives this refrigerator a premium look and allows for easier cleaning
  • An ice maker in the bottom-left freezer means customers always have ice on hand
  • Recessed handles and a counter-depth cabinet give this refrigerator an ultra-modern feel
  • Triple-tech cooling controls each compartment’s temperature with separate airflow, increasing humidity levels and reducing frost build-up
  • The lower-right convertible compartment offers a -4 to 45°F temperature range to easily convert from freezer to refrigerator storage
  • Full-width pantry extends across the entire width of the refrigerator, providing space for larger items
  • LED interior lighting and adjustable storage options, like gallon door bins, help you better organize contents to easily find what you need

