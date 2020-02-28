Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Hollar Coupons

Hollar

10-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Set
$5.00 $13.99
May 28, 2020
Expires : 07/05/20
7  Likes 4  Comments
16
See Deal

About this Deal

Hollar has this 10-Piece Stainless Steel Food Storage Set for just $5.00 with free shipping on orders over $35!

Product Details:
Includes 5 containers and 5 lids
Colorful stainless steel design
Not microwave safe
Sizes: 10.15 oz, 16.91 oz, 27.05 oz, 33.82 oz, and 50.73 oz

🏷 Deal Tags

home kitchen Kitchenware storage Food Storage Storage & Organization food containers Hollar
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
dealshere
dealshere (L2)
Feb 28, 2020
nice deal..
Likes Reply
Nila20
Nila20 (L1)
Feb 04, 2020
no free shipping :(
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 04, 2020
Worth the $5 we spent
Likes Reply
shalini31
shalini31 (L1)
Jan 03, 2020
perfect deal
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
3-Pc Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set
$18.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Costco
Costco
Thermos Bottle & Food Jar Lunch Set (2 Colors)
$12.97
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Bella 2-Qt Electric Air Fryer
$19.99 $51.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Belk
Belk
$9.99 Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$9.99 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
10-Pc Cuisinart Ceramic Cutlery Set
$13.99 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walmart
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman 1.7-L Electric Kettle
$19.99 $34.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Comfee' 5.2-Qt All in One Slow Cooker
$39.53 $59.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Lock & Lock 85-Oz Food Storage Container
$6.99 $22.25
Amazon
Amazon
IMUSA USA Traditional Aluminum Colombian Natural Caldero (Dutch Oven) 2.6-Quart, Silver
$11.79 $20.99
Walmart
Walmart
16-Piece Corelle Livingware Splendor Dinnerware Set
$31.97 $46.69
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
100-Piece Art & Cook Food Storage Set
$13.99 $50.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
10-Pc Cuisinart Ceramic Cutlery Set
$13.99 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Reynolds Kitchens Unbleached Parchment Paper
$2.62 $4.99
Belk
Belk
Cooks Tools 3-Pc Bake & Take Set (5 Colors)
$9.99 $36.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
42-Pc Tabletops Unlimited Amelia Dinnerware Set
$37.99 $120.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Bella 2-Qt Electric Air Fryer
$19.99 $51.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Home Depot
Home Depot
3-Pc Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Set
$18.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
$9.99 Bella Appliances + More
$9.99 AR $44.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
eBay
eBay
Rosewill 300W Portable Personal Blender w/ 2 Bottles
$11.99 $39.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Meal Prep Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set, Home, Refrigerator, and Kitchen Food Storage Organizers | Ecofriendly, Reusable, Heavy Duty By WHYSKO
$12.97 $22.97
arrow
arrow