This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
56-Ct Homz Ornament Storage Container

$8.40 $29.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
Kohl's is offering this 56-Ct Homz Ornament Storage Container for only $8.40 with free shipping when cardholders use code GIFT30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code FEBMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.

Non-cardholders use code ROSES (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $10.19 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Details:
  • Store all of your favorite holiday ornaments
  • Holds up to 56 ornaments
  • Dimensions: 10.62" H x 16" W x 28.75" D

Other Notable Ornament Storage for $8.40 w/ Code GIFT30:

