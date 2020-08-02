This deal is expired!
56-Ct Homz Ornament Storage Container
$8.40
$29.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering this 56-Ct Homz Ornament Storage Container for only $8.40 with free shipping when cardholders use code GIFT30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code FEBMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.
Non-cardholders use code ROSES (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $10.19 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Details:
Other Notable Ornament Storage for $8.40 w/ Code GIFT30:
