Kohl's is offering this 56-Ct Homz Ornament Storage Container for only $8.40 with free shipping when cardholders use code GIFT30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code FEBMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.



Non-cardholders use code ROSES (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $10.19 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Details:

Store all of your favorite holiday ornaments



Holds up to 56 ornaments



Dimensions: 10.62" H x 16" W x 28.75" D

Other Notable Ornament Storage for $8.40 w/ Code GIFT30:

Whitmor Ornament Storage Box (Reg. $29.99)