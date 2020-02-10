Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
This deal is expired!
Honey Can Do 3-Pc Nested Kitchen Storage Canister Set

$6.29 $35.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/03/20
JCPenney Coupons See Deal
Up to 6.0% Cashback

About this Deal

JCPenney is offering Honey Can Do 3-Piece Nested Kitchen Storage Canister Set for only $6.29(Reg. $35.00) when you use coupon code FRESH20 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $99+

Product Details :
  • Stainless steel nesting canisters fit inside each other when empty
  • Pressure fitted lids make for ideal storage jars
  • Clear windows show supply levels of contents in each container
  • Canister set is easy to clean and durable
  • Range of sizes offers flexible storage options

Comments (1)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 10, 2020
Back again
Reply
