JCPenney is offering Honey Can Do 3-Piece Nested Kitchen Storage Canister Set for only $6.29(Reg. $35.00) when you use coupon code FRESH20 at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $99+



Product Details :

Stainless steel nesting canisters fit inside each other when empty



Pressure fitted lids make for ideal storage jars



Clear windows show supply levels of contents in each container



Canister set is easy to clean and durable



Range of sizes offers flexible storage options