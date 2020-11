Walmart is offering Ice Genie Space Saving Ice Cube Maker for only $7.00, regularly $19.88. Shipping is free on orders over $35+



Product Details :

Unique double chamber design holds up to 120 ice cubes



Outer chambers freeze the ice cubes while inner cylinder stores them



Save a ton of space in your freezer



Air tight lid keeps your cubes fresh and odor free



Quickly chills bottled beverages



Dishwasher safe



Made with Safe, BPA-FREE materials