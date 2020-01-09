This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon
IKEA Milk Frother + Free Shipping
FREE SHIPPING
$2.49
$9.99
Jan 22, 2020
Expires : 01/26/20
2 Likes 4 Comments
13See Deal
About this Deal
|
Head over to Amazon and get this IKEA Milk Frother for only $2.49 with free shipping when you use code 75Z97Y4D at checkout. Shipping is free on this order.
Details :
Handheld, battery-powered milk Frother
Frothes milk in 15-20 seconds
Can be used for both cold and hot milk
Wipe clean with a damp cloth
Batteries are sold separately, 2-aa 1.5v
Received 1,850 positive reviews
Promotion Code:75Z97Y4D
🏷 Deal Tagsamazon Free Shipping kitchen Kitchenware Ikea Hand Tools milk frother Hand Mixers
What's the matter?