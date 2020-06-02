Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Piece IMUSA Red Ceramic Caldero Set

$39.99 $109.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal

Macy's is offering this 2-Piece IMUSA Red Ceramic Caldero Set for only $39.99 with code HOME (extra 20% off) used at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $75 or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Product Details:
  • Includes 4.4-qt. and 6.7-qt. calderos
  • Aluminum body with ceramic interior
  • Silicone rim
  • Glass lid with Bakelite knob
  • Dimensions: 6"H x 12"W; 7"H x 14.5"W
  • Received 4+ stars from over 35 reviews!

