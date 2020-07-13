Best Buy is offering this Insignia 2.6-Quart Rice Cooker for only $14.99 with Free in store pickup.



Details:

2.6-quart capactiy



Steams rice and stews vegetables and a variety of other foods



Keeps food warm after the cooking process has completed



Auto shutoff and cool touch handles



Accessories included



Received 4+ stars from over 680 reviews

Compare to $52.95 at Walmart.



Other Notable $14.99 Kitchen Appliances:

Bella Egg Cooker (Reg. $14.99)