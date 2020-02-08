Lowest price yet (was $34.99)! Best Buy has this 3.4-Qt Insignia Analog Air Fryer for just $29.99 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Deal of the Day!

Product Details:

Circulates hot air to cook food with little to no oil



Temperature range from 180-400°F



The 3.4qt basket holds 1-2 servings of food



Easily and intuitively adjust your air fryer's time and temperature without navigating menus



Auto-shutoff timer



Dishwasher-safe

Deal of the Day

Deal of the Day Received 4+ stars from over 1,585 reviews