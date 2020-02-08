Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Best Buy

Lowest Price! 3.4-Qt Insignia Analog Air Fryer

$29.99 $79.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/22/20
About this Deal

Lowest price yet (was $34.99)! Best Buy has this 3.4-Qt Insignia Analog Air Fryer for just $29.99 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Product Details:
  • Circulates hot air to cook food with little to no oil
  • Temperature range from 180-400°F
  • The 3.4qt basket holds 1-2 servings of food
  • Easily and intuitively adjust your air fryer's time and temperature without navigating menus
  • Auto-shutoff timer
  • Dishwasher-safe
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,585 reviews

Comments (6)

BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
Feb 08, 2020
i like this deal
jannvasquez
jannvasquez (L2)
Jan 30, 2020
Nice price drop!
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 30, 2020
Lowest price yet! :)
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Nov 06, 2019
The Best gift for almost everyone I can think of (except kids). Good Deal!
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Nov 05, 2019
Price drop
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Dec 18, 2018
Price drop, now $34.99
