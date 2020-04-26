Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3.2L Insignia Digital Air Fryer
$34.99 $99.99
28 days ago
Expires : 11/01/20
About this Deal

Get this 3.2L Insignia Digital Air Fryer for only $34.99 at Best Buy with free in-store pickup.

Product Details:
  • 3.2L capacity
  • A healthier alternative
  • Fry, roast, and bake with one appliance
  • Make a snack or a meal for two
  • Received 4+ stars from over 2,510 reviews!

Appliances kitchen Kitchenware air fryer Best Buy kitchen appliances Digital Air Fryer Insignia Air Fryer
💬 12  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
28 days ago
Now $34.99
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 26, 2020
Admin, I'm not sure what is going on with this? I was asked by an admin to update this as I had the listing earlier with the same price. Someone on here mentioned it being expired and now I see someone elses name on here. I listed it at this price and it had always been in stock. You can see my message from SweetLemon in my inbox to verify info about the update.
Likes Reply
kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Apr 26, 2020
The deal is expired
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 26, 2020
Still live
Likes Reply
kimishagrant3
kimishagrant3 (L2)
Apr 26, 2020
Ok
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 26, 2020
Price drop, now $34.99
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jan 29, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 13, 2019
Price drop!
Likes Reply
jdealz
jdealz (L2)
Feb 26, 2019
price change and no shipping (store pickup only!)
Likes Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Feb 26, 2019
Deal expired
Likes Reply
jdealz
jdealz (L2)
Feb 24, 2019
Updated to show that this is now store pick up only! (no shipping)
Likes Reply
runasone
runasone (L1)
Feb 24, 2019
wow, thank you
Likes Reply
