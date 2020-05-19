Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Best Buy Coupons

Best Buy

6-Qt Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cooker
$29.99 $59.99
May 19, 2020
Expires : 05/18/20
0  Likes 17  Comments
62
See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Best Buy is offering this 6-Qt Insignia Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for only $29.99. Free shipping on $35+

Product Details:
  • Seals in steam to cook food quickly while preserving nutrients and ensuring flavorful results
  • Provides ample room for ingredients, so you can easily prepare large portions
  • Allows you to prepare food in advance
  • 1000W of power for fast, efficient performance
  • Timer helps you keep track of cook times
  • Received 4+ stars from over 3,570 reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

kitchen Kitchenware cooking Pressure Cooker Best Buy major appliances kitchen appliances Insignia
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 15  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
May 19, 2020
Back again
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Feb 12, 2020
Now $29.99
Likes Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
Feb 01, 2020
Now $27.99
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jan 28, 2020
Updated
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Dec 24, 2019
I listed this from the Flash Sale. Why is my name taken off the listing?
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Dec 24, 2019
It's for $29.99, not $24.99 - invalid update
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Dec 24, 2019
It was $24.99 at the time I listed it and when I sent that notice. I think the flash sale has ended. When I click on it, the link goes to the savings event.
Likes Reply
shirley16287
shirley16287 (L1)
Dec 18, 2019
I bought 2 for presents ty
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Nov 12, 2019
I believe I just updated this around 1:30 according to my history. It was $39.99 And I updated it to $29.99.
Likes Reply
mlee21
mlee21 (L5)
Nov 13, 2019
Hm.. I just checked the history and I do not see your update.
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Nov 13, 2019
1:31 AM
Insignia™ 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker Stainless Steel NS-MC60SS9 - Best Buy
www.bestbuy.com My history shows the time at 1:31. It was $39.99 and I updated it to $29.99. I'm not sure what happened. I put up a coupon for Dicks Flash Sale that should read the dates of (11-13-19 / 11-14-19) I made a mistake on the date. Is there a way I can correct it? Thank you
Likes Reply
Dora2012
Dora2012 (L1)
Nov 13, 2019
6 days ago,$29.99
Likes Reply
deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Nov 06, 2019
price drop! now $29.99
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Aug 18, 2019
Today’s deal
Likes Reply
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Jul 31, 2019
available again
Likes Reply
see more comments 12
Best Buy See All arrow
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella Pro Flavor Infusion 12-Cup Coffee Maker
$79.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Big-Screen TV Savings
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Free iPhone SE (2nd Gen) w/ New Verizon Line
Freebie
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Insignia 32" Class LED HD TV
$84.99 $149.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella 1.6-Qt Analog Air Convection Fryer
$19.99 $49.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Classic Wooden Baseball Pinball Retro Tabletop Game
$19.99 $29.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
$25 & Less Clearance Electronics & Toys
SALE
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Garden Cart on Wheels
$49.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Pure Garden Leaf Grabber Rake Claw
$9.99 $19.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Best Buy
Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer
$39.99 $139.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Kohl's
Kohl's
Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
$10.39 $24.99
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella Pro Flavor Infusion 12-Cup Coffee Maker
$79.99
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
5-Pc. OXO Pop Food Storage Container Set
$37.49 $83.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Pyrex 2-Cup Measuring Cup
$3.74 $6.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Calphalon Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware, Dutch Oven, 5-quart
$89.99 $99.99
JCPenney
JCPenney
Up to 80% Off Home Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Crock-Pot 2-Qt Round Manual Slow Cooker
$9.96 $22.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Super Clearance Markdowns + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Amazon
Amazon
Sedhoom 6-in-1 Mandoline Slicer
$11.26 $18.77
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella 1.6-Qt Analog Air Convection Fryer
$19.99 $49.99
Cashback Available
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
Pfaltzgraff Mug Collection (Multiple Styles)
$2.99 $7.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Walmart
Walmart
Crock-Pot 2-Qt Round Manual Slow Cooker
$9.96 $22.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
16-Pc. Tools of The Trade Food Storage Container Set
$33.75 $124.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Wayfair
Wayfair
Davidson Kitchen Over Cabinet Door Organizer (F/S)
$50.99 $139.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Now Live! Up to $1000 Off Member-Only Savings
SALE
Best Buy
Best Buy
Bella 1.6-Qt Analog Air Convection Fryer
$19.99 $49.99
Cashback Available
Belk
Belk
Extra 60% Off Designer Event + 65% Off Fine Jewelry + Extra 10% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Sams Club
Sams Club
Member’s Mark Fall Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
eBay
eBay
Up to 80% Off 'The Brand Outlet'
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Sedhoom 6-in-1 Mandoline Slicer
$11.26 $18.77
arrow
arrow