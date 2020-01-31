Best Buy has the 3.2-L Insignia Analog Air Fryer for just $29.99 with free curbside pickup.



Product Details:

Circulates hot air to cook food with little to no oil



With a temperature range from 180-400°F



The 3.2L (3.4qt) basket holds 1-2 servings of food



Easily and intuitively adjust your air fryer's time and temperature without navigating menus



Auto-shutoff timer



Dishwasher-safe



Received 4+ stars from over 760 reviews!

Other Notable Air Fryers:

Insignia 3.4qt Digital Air Fryer for $39.99 (Reg. $99.99)