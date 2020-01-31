Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lowest Price! 3.2-L Insignia Analog Air Fryer
$29.99 $79.99
Apr 11, 2020
Expires : 04/12/20
Best Buy has the 3.2-L Insignia Analog Air Fryer for just $29.99 with free curbside pickup.

Product Details:
  • Circulates hot air to cook food with little to no oil
  • With a temperature range from 180-400°F
  • The 3.2L (3.4qt) basket holds 1-2 servings of food
  • Easily and intuitively adjust your air fryer's time and temperature without navigating menus
  • Auto-shutoff timer
  • Dishwasher-safe
  • Received 4+ stars from over 760 reviews!

Other Notable Air Fryers:

kitchen Kitchenware air fryer Best Buy kitchen appliances Small Kitchen Appliances cooking appliances Insignia Air Fryer
💬 11  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Jan 31, 2020
price drop!
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 23, 2019
Back again
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 08, 2019
Price Drop
Likes Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
Aug 23, 2019
Now $24.99
Likes Reply
DealBuster2
DealBuster2 (L4)
Aug 16, 2019
Back to $29.99!
Likes Reply
jessicanohere
jessicanohere (L1)
Aug 01, 2019
Very good deal! I've always wanted an air fryer because it can cook with less oil and significantly reduce overall calorie intake.
Likes Reply
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Jul 24, 2019
Price drop $29.99
Likes Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jul 24, 2019
Great price!
Likes Reply
deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Jul 21, 2019
back again! now $39.99
Likes Reply
PearlChen
PearlChen (L1)
Jun 28, 2019
Can you help me post amazon good deal? Thank you.
Likes Reply
chah93
chah93 (L2)
Jun 28, 2019
I love using this. I literally fry everything in this.
Likes Reply
see more comments 8
