Best Buy is offering the 5.8 Quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer for only $49.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Circulates hot air to cook food with little to no oil



Fry, roast, and bake with one appliance



Temperature range from 180-400°F



Holds 3-5 servings of food



Pre-programmed menus



Auto-shutoff timer



Dishwasher-safe



Received 4.7 stars out of 690+ reviews