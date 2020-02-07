This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker (4 Sizes)
$53.54+
$99.99+
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal
|For a limited time, Kohl's has this Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker (4 Sizes) starting from just $53.54 with free shipping when cardholders use codes GIFT30 (extra 30% off w/ card), SAVE15HOME (extra 15% off) and FEBMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.
Non-cardholders can get this item for $65.01 when you stack SAVE15HOME and ROSES (extra 20% off). Shipping is free on $75+.
Plus, everyone get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
Available Sizes:
Details:
Related to this item:kitchen Kitchenware cookware Sale Pressure Cooker kohls kitchen appliances instant Pot
What's the matter?