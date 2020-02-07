Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker (4 Sizes)

$53.54+ $99.99+
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/17/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Kohl's has this Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker (4 Sizes) starting from just $53.54 with free shipping when cardholders use codes GIFT30 (extra 30% off w/ card), SAVE15HOME (extra 15% off) and FEBMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.

Non-cardholders can get this item for $65.01 when you stack SAVE15HOME and ROSES (extra 20% off). Shipping is free on $75+.

Plus, everyone get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Available Sizes:
  • 3 Qt
  • 6 Qt
  • 8 Qt
  • 10 Qt

Details:
  • 14 Microprocessor Controlled Smart Programs
  • 3 Preset Pressure Cooking times
  • Pressure Cook: Up to 120 minutes cook time
  • Delay Cooking Timer up to 24 hours
  • Automatic Keep Warm keeps meals hot up to 10 hours
  • Received 4.6 stars out of 265 reviews

Comments (1)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 07, 2020
Price drop
Reply
