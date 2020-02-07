For a limited time, Kohl's has this Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker (4 Sizes) starting from just $53.54 with free shipping when cardholders use codes GIFT30 (extra 30% off w/ card), SAVE15HOME (extra 15% off) and FEBMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.



Non-cardholders can get this item for $65.01 when you stack SAVE15HOME and ROSES (extra 20% off). Shipping is free on $75+.



Plus, everyone get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.



Available Sizes:

3 Qt



6 Qt



8 Qt



10 Qt

Details:

14 Microprocessor Controlled Smart Programs



3 Preset Pressure Cooking times



Pressure Cook: Up to 120 minutes cook time



Delay Cooking Timer up to 24 hours



Automatic Keep Warm keeps meals hot up to 10 hours



Received 4.6 stars out of 265 reviews