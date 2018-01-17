Price drops! Get this Instant Pot Inner Cooking Pot w/ 3 Ply Bottom (6 Quart) at Amazon for just $19.98, originally $29.95. Shipping is free on your purchase over $25 or with amazon prime.



Features:

Received 4.8 stars from 6,710+ reviews!



reviews! 3-ply bottom for even heat distribution



Instant Pot stainless steel inner cooking pot



Polished surface for easy cleaning