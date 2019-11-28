Amazon is offering this Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt 9-in-1 Multi Cooker for only $79.99 with free shipping!



Details:

#1 Amazon Best Seller in Electric Pressure Cookers



in Electric Pressure Cookers Upgrades include the easyseal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking



Combines 9 Appliances in one



15 one-touch smart programs



Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components



Received 4+ stars from over 11,820 reviews