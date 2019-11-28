Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt 9-in-1 Multi Cooker + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$79.99 $129.95
Jun 20, 2020
Expires : 06/20/20
24  Likes 4  Comments
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Qt 9-in-1 Multi Cooker for only $79.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • #1 Amazon Best Seller in Electric Pressure Cookers
  • Upgrades include the easyseal lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking
  • Combines 9 Appliances in one
  • 15 one-touch smart programs
  • Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components
  • Received 4+ stars from over 11,820 reviews

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Nov 28, 2019
Price drop, Now $64.99
newguy
newguy (L5)
Nov 27, 2019
Back again. Now $69.99
pnslakshmi_12
pnslakshmi_12 (L3)
Jul 15, 2019
Price updated
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jul 10, 2019
Price drop $69.99
