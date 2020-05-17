Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Joseph Joseph 2-Tier Knife Organizer

$6.99 $16.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/21/20
Macy's Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Macy's is offering this Joseph Joseph 2-Tier Knife Organizer for only $6.99 when you use code FRIEND (30% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders $25+ or opt for free in-store pickup!

Details:
  • Holds up to nine knives
  • Two tiers for storing different-length blades
  • Polypropylene
  • Dimension: 15.5" x 5.5" x 3"

What's the matter?

Comments (4)

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
May 17, 2020
👍👍
Reply
isurumadusank
isurumadusank (L1)
May 17, 2020
👍👍
Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
Dec 06, 2019
Now $6.99
Reply
UniversalP
UniversalP (L1)
May 29, 2019
maybe it's not convenient to clean the organizer?
Reply
