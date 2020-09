Amazon is offering this Joseph Joseph Surface Stainless Steel Sink Caddy for just $7.49 when you "clip" a $2.50 off coupon on the product page. Shipping is free on orders over $25.



Product Details:

Includes a brush and a sponge compartment and a handy rail for drying wet sponges



Compact stainless-steel sink caddy to organize dishwashing tools



Sloped base allows water to drain out of sight



Fingerprint-proof stainless-steel coating and non-slip feet



Dismantles for easy cleaning



Wash and Dry by hand



Received 4.7 stars from over 1,080 reviews!