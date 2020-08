Amazon is offering this Joseph Joseph Compact Can Opener for $7.99 (Reg. $16.50) with free shipping on orders over $25 or with Prime.



Details:

Compact can opener with unique, circular, space-saving design

Opener automatically grips can edge as you twist

Large easy-twist mechanism cuts cleanly through the can lid

Easy-Press lid-release button removes opener from can

Dimensions: 2.6 X 2 x 2 inches (WxDxH); wipe clean with damp cloth



Received 4.1 Stars from 790+ customer reviews!