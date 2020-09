Amazon is offering this Joseph Joseph Kitchen Knife Drawer Organizer Tray for only $8.49 when you 'clip' $1.50 off coupon on the product page. Plus, shipping is free on your purchase over $25 or with Prime.



Features:

#1 Best Seller in Knife Blocks



in Knife Blocks Safe, organized storage for up to 9 knives



Dimensions: 15.55 x 5.63 x 2.9 inches



Received 4+ stars from over 12,835 reviews!