Macy's Coupons

Macy's

Joseph Joseph Surface Sink Tidy
$7.49 $16.99
6 days ago
Expires : 09/26/20
About this Deal

Macys is having this Joseph Joseph Surface Sink Tidy on sale for $7.49 when you use coupon code VIP at online checkout. Shipping is free on purchase over $25.

Features:
  • Approx. dimensions: 4"x 5" x 4.75"
  • Organized storage for washing-up items
  • Includes separate brush and sponge compartments and handy rail for drying wet cloths
  • Sloped base allows water to drain out of sight

RanaMansoor
Mar 23, 2020
I love my Joseph Sink Tidy it keeps all your cleaning supplies out of the sink and keeps your kitchen neater. I bought several for my friends!
