This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
Kalorik 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven + $10 Kohl's Cash
FREE SHIPPING
$69.99
$239.99
Dec 18, 2019
Expires : 12/25/19
20 Likes 0 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering cardholders this Kalorik 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven for only $69.99 when you use code GIFT30 (extra 30% w/ card) with free shipping! Plus, receive $10 Kohl's Cash with your purchase.
Non-cardholders can use code SAVE (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $84.99 with free shipping.
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping Appliances kitchen air fryer kohls major appliances kitchen appliances Air Fryer Oven
What's the matter?