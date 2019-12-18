Kohl's is offering cardholders this Kalorik 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven for only $69.99 when you use code GIFT30 (extra 30% w/ card) with free shipping! Plus, receive $10 Kohl's Cash with your purchase.



Non-cardholders can use code SAVE (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $84.99 with free shipping.



Details:

Includes 10 preset menus



Large 10-quart capacity for family-sized meals



Temperature control range of 108°F - 400°F (80°C - 200°C)



Timer range from 0 to 60 minutes