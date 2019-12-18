Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Kalorik 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven + $10 Kohl's Cash
FREE SHIPPING
$69.99 $239.99
Dec 18, 2019
Expires : 12/25/19
20  Likes 0  Comments
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering cardholders this Kalorik 10-Qt. Air Fryer Oven for only $69.99 when you use code GIFT30 (extra 30% w/ card) with free shipping! Plus, receive $10 Kohl's Cash with your purchase.

Non-cardholders can use code SAVE (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $84.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • Includes 10 preset menus
  • Large 10-quart capacity for family-sized meals
  • Temperature control range of 108°F - 400°F (80°C - 200°C)
  • Timer range from 0 to 60 minutes

