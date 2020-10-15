Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kalorik 26-Qt. Digital MAXX Air Fryer Oven + $20 Cash
$139.99 $279.99
13 days ago
Expires : 10/18/20
Kohl's is offering this Kalorik 26-Qt. Digital MAXX Air Fryer Oven for $139.99 (Reg. $279.99) with codes GOLDEN30 (30% off) and OCTMVCFREE (free shipping) to Kohl's cardholders! Plus, get free $20 Kohl's Cash on this purchase.

If you are not a cardholder, use code YOUSAVE and get it for $199.99 with free shipping!

Features:
  • Multifunctional air fryer oven can fry, bake, toast, roast, grill, braise, dehydrate and broil
  • Optimized airflow system and high-performance turbo fan cook food up to 30% faster with extra large 26-quart capacity fits a large chicken, 12" pizza, or 9 slices of toast
  • Cooks food to crispy golden perfection with little to no oil, reducing fat by up to 75%
  • Sears up to 500°F for perfectly-caramelized meat and vegetables
  • Easy-to-use digital LED display with 21 presets
  • Includes air frying basket, baking pan, air rack, crumb tray, bacon tray, steak tray, rotisserie spit, rack handle & rotisserie handle

Free Shipping kitchen Oven air fryer kitchen appliances Small Kitchen Appliances Toasters & Ovens Air Fryer Oven
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
13 days ago
Price drop now $139.99
